Virginia Farm Bureau: Price of Thanksgiving meal has increased by 16% this year

(WRDW)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and due to inflation, your grocery list will cost more than it did for past Thanksgivings.

The Virginia Farm Bureau conducted a survey that shows that the price to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table has increased by 16% this year.

“The averages are taken from volunteer shoppers from across the state, so we really try to kind of represent what Virginians may see when they go to the grocery store,” Virginia Farm Bureau commodity specialist Elijah Griles said. “All of the different items except for the cranberries are going up in it as we anticipate moving into the Thanksgiving season.”

Griles says that seeing food prices rising as we go into the holiday season is due to economy-wide inflation, as prices of everything are increasing.

“If you are in a position to be able to give to a food bank or volunteer this holiday season, I would certainly encourage you to do so because we recognize that those increased prices definitely can be a hardship,” Griles said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

