Ninth annual turkey giveaway comes to Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 19, a turkey giveaway in Charlottesville will ensure everyone who needs but maybe can’t afford the holiday bird will get one.

People can show up at Tonsler Park at noon for a group bike ride followed by the turkeys for all at 3:00pm.

“Come down, you get your bike, we make sure you’re set, you get your helmet, and then we’re going to do a four-mile loop around the community again, just promoting peace. And not only with everything that’s transpired at UVA, just within our community at large. We’ve seen an uptick in violence, and we want to again, promote unity,” Wes Bellamy with the Tonsler League said.

There will be bikes available to use. Turkeys are first come first serve, so be there at three to get yours.

“It’s first come first served and everyone knows that there’s often a long line, so I would advise you all to come early to ensure you get a turkey,” Bellamy said.

