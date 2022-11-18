Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Ninth annual turkey giveaway comes to Tonsler Park

Turkey Giveaway at Tonsler Park
Turkey Giveaway at Tonsler Park(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 19, a turkey giveaway in Charlottesville will ensure everyone who needs but maybe can’t afford the holiday bird will get one.

People can show up at Tonsler Park at noon for a group bike ride followed by the turkeys for all at 3:00pm.

“Come down, you get your bike, we make sure you’re set, you get your helmet, and then we’re going to do a four-mile loop around the community again, just promoting peace. And not only with everything that’s transpired at UVA, just within our community at large. We’ve seen an uptick in violence, and we want to again, promote unity,” Wes Bellamy with the Tonsler League said.

There will be bikes available to use. Turkeys are first come first serve, so be there at three to get yours.

“It’s first come first served and everyone knows that there’s often a long line, so I would advise you all to come early to ensure you get a turkey,” Bellamy said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Virginia Farm Bureau: Price of Thanksgiving meal has increased by 16% this year
“There’s no right or wrong way to grieve” UVA Health grief expert shares advice
Greek Festival at Transfiguration Church
Greek Festival underway in Charlottesville Nov. 18
Bus with Charlottesville City Schools
Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes