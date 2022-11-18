Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk closing for repairs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is closing the Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk in Greenbrier Park for repairs.

During the repairs, the sections of the trail connecting to the boardwalk will be closed to pedestrians

Repairs will start on November 28 and be completed by December 16.

