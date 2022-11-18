Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk closing for repairs

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is closing the Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk in Greenbrier Park for repairs.

During the repairs, the sections of the trail connecting to the boardwalk will be closed to pedestrians

Repairs will start on November 28 and be completed by December 16.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Gas prices going up Thanksgiving week
Greene County Habitat for Humanity
Greene County Habitat for Humanity building a new deck for children
Students at Buford Middle School walk-out November 18
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence
Virginia Farm Bureau: Price of Thanksgiving meal has increased by 16% this year