Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Greene County Habitat for Humanity building a new deck for children

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Habitat for Humanity will be at Greene County Child Care Center on Nov. 18 and 19 to fix its back deck.

“Childcare center contacted us because it needed some of the work done and the expense of having to if you will pay full price for that is tough, so we have the advantage of having experienced volunteers that do that kind of work every week,” Rusty Burwell with Greene County Habitat for Humanity said.

This nonprofit Child Care Center is the only one in Ruckersville, and this good deed will give the kids at there a new place to spend time in outside.

“If you’ve ever seen a deck that’s been out in the sun, it really needed to be the deck boards replaced, so it’s just a few days of work for us to basically give them a brand-new deck,” Burwell said. “In this case, the kids need a safe, smooth, stable place to play.”

Burwell says improvements like this are especially important for little kids.

“We don’t want to give them an alley when they’re on the old, tired deck, and in fact, if you if you get a chance to walk up and take a look at it, you’ll see a number of tricycles and cars up there that they’re able to play around on normally, but I know that must have been difficult with the state that that was in before,” Burwell said.

The project is accepting volunteers to assist in building.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

Latest News

Gas prices going up Thanksgiving week
Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk closing
Meadow Creek Trail Boardwalk closing for repairs
Students at Buford Middle School walk-out November 18
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence
Virginia Farm Bureau: Price of Thanksgiving meal has increased by 16% this year