Greene County Habitat for Humanity building a new deck for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Habitat for Humanity will be at Greene County Child Care Center on Nov. 18 and 19 to fix its back deck.

“Childcare center contacted us because it needed some of the work done and the expense of having to if you will pay full price for that is tough, so we have the advantage of having experienced volunteers that do that kind of work every week,” Rusty Burwell with Greene County Habitat for Humanity said.

This nonprofit Child Care Center is the only one in Ruckersville, and this good deed will give the kids at there a new place to spend time in outside.

“If you’ve ever seen a deck that’s been out in the sun, it really needed to be the deck boards replaced, so it’s just a few days of work for us to basically give them a brand-new deck,” Burwell said. “In this case, the kids need a safe, smooth, stable place to play.”

Burwell says improvements like this are especially important for little kids.

“We don’t want to give them an alley when they’re on the old, tired deck, and in fact, if you if you get a chance to walk up and take a look at it, you’ll see a number of tricycles and cars up there that they’re able to play around on normally, but I know that must have been difficult with the state that that was in before,” Burwell said.

The project is accepting volunteers to assist in building.

