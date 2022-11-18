Advertise With Us
Greek Festival underway in Charlottesville Nov. 18

Greek Festival at Transfiguration Church
Greek Festival at Transfiguration Church(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since the pandemic, a Greek Festival was held in Charlottesville, November 18.

The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church on Perry Drive hosted hundreds of people who came out to eat authentic Greek food and join in fellowship.

The church’s Priest and Reverend Presbyter Father Panagioti Hanley says it’s their biggest fundraiser and they’re thankful to be able to do it in person, once again.

“COVID hit us really hard. We’re a very small community. We did have festivals where people could order online and come and pick up, but everybody missed this,” Hanley said.

Hanley says Bonefish Grill, Ivy Inn, Aberdeen Barn, Vivace, Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar, The Bavarian Chef, and an anonymous donor helped make the day a success.

The Greek Fest is annual, so if you missed it this year, mark your calendar for next year.

