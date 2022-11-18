Advertise With Us
Gas prices going up Thanksgiving week

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving just a week away and many people traveling, we can expect a spike in prices at the gas pumps.

Triple A reports that gas prices in Virginia are down $0.05 in the past week, and down $0.11 from a month ago.

While these are good signs, AAA says we are still up $0.19 from this time last year.

“Once we get to Thanksgiving next week and the days around it, we could see much higher demand at the pumps that could push prices up a little bit, but it’s usually just a very short-term thing, because people tend to travel for Thanksgiving, then go back to their regular lives at the beginning of the week after that,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean says that AAA is predicting about 90% of the 55 million people who will be traveling over Thanksgiving in the US will do so by car.

