Feeling Like Winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blustery west to northwest wind will keep temperatures more winter-like through the weekend.

Remaining dry through Thanksgiving Day. Tracking a wet weather maker arriving by next Friday.

Friday: Sun, a few clouds, brisk breeze and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, less wind, cold, lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cold. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Monday: Sunshiny with highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Rain looks more likely by next Friday. Keep checking back for updates.

