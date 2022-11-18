Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans.

CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want to start and end the school year one week earlier.

“They get out in that first week of June, something like June 7th or 8th, something like that, and so one possibility for next year’s calendar is to get out in May,” Cheuk said.

With this plan, students could be getting out for summer break on May 31. The other option keeps the calendar the same as it is currently.

Albemarle County Public Schools could end up on a different timeline.

“We’ve historically worked very closely with them to create one shared calendar for both school divisions, but we are two school divisions and they may not want to partner with us anymore. We just may discover that the calendar ends up with each school division needing a different calendar,” Cheuk said.

A feedback period is now open for people to share their comments, and the school board will then receive the responses in December.

“Our committee meets again on Monday afternoon, and sometimes they make adjustments based on the feedback they get,” Cheuk said. “The school board would have discussion about it (in December), then would continue seeking feedback, and then the school board would vote on it in January.”

The feedback period is open until Monday, November 21.

If you would like to weigh in on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

