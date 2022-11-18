Advertise With Us
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deaths of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. broke the hearts of hundreds of students, and Buford Middle School students are standing in solidarity with families of the players.

“We need to have more control with guns because I’m noticing a lot of gun violence where there are cops mistaking people for committing crimes even when they’re not. They can do that, but that they cannot keep us safe in school, and to me, that’s not right, Buford Middle student Amelia Morrison said.

Students expressed their condolences for the fallen victims and those who survived through a moment of silence in the school parking lot on November 18.

“Because of it being mandatory for your child to go to school and by law, you have to be here, it should be a safe place where parents can feel good about dropping their kid off,” Buford Middle student Zip Kalergis said.

She says this does not deserve to happen to anyone or their children. “The trauma that will be left with you I just can’t imagine, and I’m sorry,” Kalergis said.

