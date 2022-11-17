Very Cold Night. Winter-like Temps Through the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter-like temperatures, here in mid-November will continue right through the weekend. A big dip or trough in the jet stream will keep reinforcing shots of cold air in place. We will remain dry, but farther to our west along the Alleghanies and around the Great Lakes, snow.

A cold front will push across the region later Friday. This will make for colder temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. Next week, temperatures to edge back up into the 50s. Tracking a possible storm system arriving for the end of Thanksgiving week, that could bring us our next best chance of rain.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows 19-24. Leonid Meteor Shower peaks tonight and predawn Friday.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to 40s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, colder. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday: Increasing clouds, mild. Chance of showers late. Highs low 50s.

