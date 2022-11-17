Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
UVA president announces memorial plans, moving forward

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia president James Ryan released a video with new information about the tragic Sunday shooting that killed three students and injured two others and the steps they’re taking to move forward.

A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is being planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed.

The university says more details will be coming shortly.

Ryan also announced UVA is inviting an external review concerning the university’s interactions with the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. In the video, Ryan says the process will likely take a while, but any new information they get will be shared.

“It’s possible and perhaps likely that we will never find one single thing that will explain this,” said Ryan. “It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened. But what we learn, we will share.”

In the video, he also reminds students, faculty and anyone impacted by this tragedy that the university will continue to offer counseling services.

