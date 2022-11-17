UVA to host remembrance and memorial run on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is giving students and the community a few different ways they can honor the lives lost Sunday, November 13.

UVA is inviting everyone to come together at the John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, Nov. 19, to remember D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. That event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Katie Borland, the vice president of the Running Club, is helping to organize another type of remembrance this weekend: A memorial run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting on the UVA Lawn.

“It gets us moving, it gets us together, it’s just a different tone where we’re trying to, you know, let there be an opportunity to celebrate lives,” Borland said. “I think this is nice space where if you want to be more vocal, if, you know, you want to share those happy stories, those happy memories that you had with the men who lost their lives and this is the opportunity to do it.”

They are expecting thousands to lace up and take part.

“The response on the internet was incredible and overwhelming. So, we decided to move it to Saturday in partnership with the Fourth Year 5K just to make it really easier on University Police, and to ensure, you know, the safety of all participants,” Borland said.

The run is also free and open to the public.

