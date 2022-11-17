Advertise With Us
UVA to Hold Memorial Service Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is set to hold a memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., who died after being shot Sunday evening, as well as the lives of those injured.

The memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The event is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

