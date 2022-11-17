UVA football game Saturday canceled, no decision on VT game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured another.

UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams had said Tuesday that a decision on Saturday’s game would be made with the input of Coach Tony Elliott and his players. The final decision came early Wednesday, November 16.

Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell says, “From our team, our staff, our program we’re a hundred percent behind the University of Virginia and support this decision for them and their program. We continue to pray for their community, for their university, specifically for the victims and the victims’ families, Coach Elliott the staff and all the players. The thing about sports that people love is it brings people together and we’re all behind them and what they’re going through and the tragedy they’re facing.”

A makeshift memorial of bouquets and notes is growing outside Scott Stadium. There won’t be any more football games played this year there. The Coastal Carolina game was going to be Virginia’s last home game.

No official decision has been made about whether UVA and Virginia Tech will meet for their annual rivalry game in the season finale for the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia Tech is joining teams around the commonwealth by wearing a decal on its football helmets this weekend in support of UVA. In addition, all of the football teams in the ACC will wear a traditional UVA logo sticker on the back of their helmets.

A moment of silence will also be observed at all ACC home football games this weekend.

