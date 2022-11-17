Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.(fpwing via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas announced a ground beef recall.

H-E-B announced on Wednesday that Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material.

According to the supermarket, the recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.

H-E-B said the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

According to the recall announcement, no other ground beef products have been affected by the voluntary recall, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

Latest News

Joaquin Murder Affidavit
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
University of Virginia
UVA’s president opens up home to give students a place to come together
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an...
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’