Signing Celebration at WAHS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A signing celebration was held at Western Albemarle High School Thursday, November 17.

Seven student-athletes will be playing sports in college, most in Division 1:

Julia Addison is headed to William & Mary

Sofia Beard is going to play volleyball for Catawba College

Kennedy Buntrock, a goalie, signed with Loyola Lacrosse

Winter Morris signed with Carson-Newan

Lydia Pelton, a rower, signed with Boston University

Jack Smith signed with Duke

Ben Winslow signed to pitch at Yale.

“I’m going there to win an Ivy League championship and make some great memories with my teammates. A lot of hard work goes into becoming a D1 athlete,” Winslow said.

“It’s been a dream to play at the next level since I started playing. My biggest idols have always been collegiate lacrosse players and pros. It’s still not totally real, but it’s a big dream of mine. I’m glad to represent Western at this level. I’m thankful for this opportunity because it felt like just yesterday I was an 11-year-old kid dreaming about swimming at the collegiate level. It’s a dream come true,” Buntrock said.

