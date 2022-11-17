Advertise With Us
Signing Celebration at WAHS

(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A signing celebration was held at Western Albemarle High School Thursday, November 17.

Seven student-athletes will be playing sports in college, most in Division 1:

  • Julia Addison is headed to William & Mary
  • Sofia Beard is going to play volleyball for Catawba College
  • Kennedy Buntrock, a goalie, signed with Loyola Lacrosse
  • Winter Morris signed with Carson-Newan
  • Lydia Pelton, a rower, signed with Boston University
  • Jack Smith signed with Duke
  • Ben Winslow signed to pitch at Yale.

“I’m going there to win an Ivy League championship and make some great memories with my teammates. A lot of hard work goes into becoming a D1 athlete,” Winslow said.

“It’s been a dream to play at the next level since I started playing. My biggest idols have always been collegiate lacrosse players and pros. It’s still not totally real, but it’s a big dream of mine. I’m glad to represent Western at this level. I’m thankful for this opportunity because it felt like just yesterday I was an 11-year-old kid dreaming about swimming at the collegiate level. It’s a dream come true,” Buntrock said.

