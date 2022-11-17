Advertise With Us
Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was one of the 12 democrats who voted to end the declaration.

“This is a challenge we’re going to have to continue to live with, and I think it is time to start, in a bipartisan way, rolling back and getting back to normal,” Warner said.

He also said we’re going to have to live with variations of COVID going forward but should take appropriate safety precautions.

