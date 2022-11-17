Advertise With Us
Rhoback creates new polo, donating profits to families of victims

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia’s Rhoback Activewear created a shirt called the C’ville Performance Polo to commemorate the victim’s of Sunday’s shooting on UVA Grounds.

The company says it is donating 100% of all of the polo’s profits to the families who lost a loved one and were impacted by the tragedy.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised.

“Many of us here at Rhoback went to UVA, many team members are still on Grounds. We felt like it was our responsibility to do anything we can,” co-founder Matthew Loftus said.

The company says it has sold 400 polos so far, and the profits will be donated through Friday, Nov. 18.

