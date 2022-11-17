Advertise With Us
Remote Area Medical setting up pop-up clinic in Fishersville Nov. 19-20

Remote Area Medical truck
Remote Area Medical truck(WYMT)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone in need of dental, vision, or other forms of care may want to check out this weekend’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic.

The free event is coming to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville for the weekend of Saturday, November 19.

“No ID or are qualifying questions are needed,” Senior Clinic Coordinator Audra Fitzgerald said. “Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. The parking lot will open Friday night no later than 11:59 p.m.”

This means people wanting to be seen may have to camp out.

“Patients arriving in the parking lot will need to be prepared with their own food, water, clothing, medications, anything needed while staying overnight in the parking lot,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ll remain open until provider capacity is reached.”

Click here for details on volunteering with the organization and for more event details.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

