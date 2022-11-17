November CHILLS - More Like Winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - November CHILLS will continue, making it feel more like Winter, with temperatures well below average, the rest of this week and through the weekend. A big dip or trough in the jet stream will keep reinforcing shots of cold air in place. We will remain dry, but farther to our west along the Alleghanies and around the Great Lakes, snow.

A cold front will push across the region later Friday. This will make for colder temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. By the middle of next week, temperatures to edge back up into the 50s. Currently, next Thursday - Thanksgiving - could feature our next best chance of rain.

Tonight: Variable to mostly cloudy, cold. Stray flurries - west. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to 40s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, colder. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.