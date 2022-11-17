Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. A Russian court denied her appeal on Tuesday.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.

Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.

Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan. Whelan was also sent to a penal colony in Mordovia after being convicted of espionage-related charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

Latest News

Taylor Swift ticket troubles shines light on Ticketmaster's power
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man
FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour