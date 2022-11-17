Giant Foods makes a holiday donation to BRAFB

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Foods is donating 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, as well as volunteering time to pack hunger relief boxes.

“They are here and they have donated an incredible donation, perfectly timed for this time of year,” BRAFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Milly Winstead said.

“We’re going to be making a record number of donations of 110,000 servings of protein this holiday season,” Martin’s Assistant Store Manager Daniel Watson said.

Winstead says Martin’s and its team are a perfect example of how people can get involved with the food bank during the holidays.

“You can donate your time, your voice, certainly funding and food. We appreciate all of it and it all goes back to the community,” Winstead said.

