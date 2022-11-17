Dogwood Tree giving away free flowers to community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Tree in Charlottesville says it received a large donation of flowers from KD & Company in Richmond, and is now giving away bouquets.

People can use these free flowers to memorialize the UVA students shot Sunday, November 13.

“When this tragedy unfolded, it just made sense that we stopped what we do to pause and take the time to be there for the people who need us the most, and flowers is one of the most universal ways to show kindness and support,” Dogwood Tree owners Stephanie Earle and Sarah Bowen said.

So far, more than a thousand flowers have been donated to regift.

