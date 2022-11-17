Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Dogwood Tree giving away free flowers to community

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Tree in Charlottesville says it received a large donation of flowers from KD & Company in Richmond, and is now giving away bouquets.

People can use these free flowers to memorialize the UVA students shot Sunday, November 13.

“When this tragedy unfolded, it just made sense that we stopped what we do to pause and take the time to be there for the people who need us the most, and flowers is one of the most universal ways to show kindness and support,” Dogwood Tree owners Stephanie Earle and Sarah Bowen said.

So far, more than a thousand flowers have been donated to regift.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

Latest News

There are over 100 store they will inspect.
Charlottesville Fire Department begins inspections at stores to help protect buyers
c'ville performance polo
Rhoback creates new polo, donating profits to families of victims
COVID-19
Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID
People stop at UVA's Beta Bridge
UVA to host remembrance and memorial run on Saturday