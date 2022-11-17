Advertise With Us
Colder Through Weekend

Remaining Dry
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk northwest to west wind will keep temperatures below average through the weekend.

Staying dry with good travel weather through next Wednesday.

Temperatures will get closer to normal by mid next week.

Tracking a possible storm system arriving for the end of Thanksgiving week.

Thursday afternoon: Brisk sunshine with highs in the 40s. Feeling colder with a wind chill.

Thursday night: Starry sky, near calm and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Blustery sunshine. Highs in the 40s to 50 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Monday: Sunshine, highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Not a cool. Highs upper 50s. Mostly sunny.

