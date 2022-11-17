Advertise With Us
Cold start, chilly finish

Warming trend next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up. Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Over the next few days, temperatures will be in the 40s. By next week, the jet stream will begin to lift north, and temperatures will warm into 50s. Our next chance for rain will be on Thanksgiving day. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

