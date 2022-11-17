Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Fire Department begins inspections at stores to help protect buyers

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department wants to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday shopping season.

The annual holiday inspections recently got underway and will go until the end of the year. These are designed to identify potential fire safety hazards that’ll keep shoppers, employees, and employers safe.

“We’ll visit everyone at least once,” CFD Battalion Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Philips said. “If they have problems, then we’ll come back and make sure they’ve corrected those problems.”

The fire department says it will be going o all stores in the city. Many of the businesses are aware CFD is coming, but the day of the inspection is a surprise.

“Most of the businesses are really great about it,” Philips said. “We’re in and out in just a couple of minutes.”

The Charlottesville Fire Department says it won’t be doing inspection on Black Friday.

