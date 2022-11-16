Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VT Athletics honoring UVA shooting victims

Hokies For Hoos banner
Hokies For Hoos banner(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A banner reading “Hokies For Hoos” is hanging outside Virginia Tech’s Merryman Center as a way to honor the victims of Sunday’s shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players.

Tech says student-athletes in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee came up with the idea.

Saturday, the Virginia Tech Football team will take on Liberty. During that game, the Hokies will join Liberty, JMU, ODU, William and Mary and Richmond with a special decal on its football helmets.

College football helmet sticker supporting UVA
College football helmet sticker supporting UVA(ACC)

The ACC is also creating a decal for its member schools that the Hokies will wear.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

Latest News

Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference
Lavel Davis
Lavel Davis’ impact on the UVA Cavaliers
Police on the scene along Culbreth Road Sunday, Nov. 13.
UVA head coach, athletic director issue statements following Culbreth Rd. shooting
Malachi Fields catches first career touchdown
Malachi Fields catches first career touchdown at UVA in Virginia’s disappointing 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh
Savion Hiter runs for a touchdown against Jefferson Forest
Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th