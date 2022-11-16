VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Charlotte County.

VSP announced Wednesday, November 16, that it had responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360, near Route 654, shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Cutlass, 51-year-old Corey D. Williams of Troy, and a passenger, 49 -year-old Jermaine L. Parrish of Charlottesville, both died at the scene. VSP says neither was wearing a seatbelt.

No one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

