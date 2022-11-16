Vigil for Peace & Justice brings together students and community members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite rainy weather on Tuesday that usually keeps people indoors, UVA students and Charlottesville community members came together at the University Baptist Church.

“We want to provide a safe space for people to come and experience what they feel, whether that’s to cry or hear some word of reassurance,” Reverend Matthew Tennant said.

The university says it is still organizing a time and place for an official school vigil. In the meantime, Rev. Tennant has kept the church doors open.

“We’ve had a fair number of people come through. We have candles in the sanctuary people can light, whether its in remembrance of someone or a reminder that we are not alone,” Rev. Tennant said.

He continued by saying sometimes, prayers are not enough.

“Thoughts and prayers can be cathartic, can be comforting but they don’t necessarily make changes. We have to put our faith in action and change this world,” Rev. Tennant said.

This vigil was just part of an outpouring of support from the community. Around grounds, banners are flying both to remember the three lives lost and show support for all those who are grieving.

“Whether you believe in God or not, you are not alone. There are people who care about you and who want to be with you, whether you’re struggling with this horrible tragedy or a tragedy in your own life,” Rev. Tennant said.

The University of Virginia announced it is returning to a normal class schedule on Wednesday, November 16th.

