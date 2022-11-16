SMJH opens Outpatient Care on East High St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Care is open on East Hight Street in Charlottesville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, November 16.

“It’s extremely important for us, and to be able to have this in the shadow of the old original Martha Jefferson Hospital, to be able to create these services in the downtown area,” Bruce Clemens said.

“This neighborhood is still referred to as the Martha Jefferson Neighborhood, and so having Sentara located back here again is a really fitting location,” Elizabeth Cromwell said.

The urgent care has already started seeing patients.

“When we moved the hospital, it really took some of those services away,” Clemens said. “This is an ability to bring that back to this region. People can walk to Velocity, they can walk to some of our services, they can obtain labs here, imaging, primary care, it really is going to be a great benefit to the community.”

