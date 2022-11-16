Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine reacts to tragedy at UVA

Senator Tim Kaine
Senator Tim Kaine(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke Wednesday, November 16, about the recent tragedy on UVA Grounds.

The senator talked about how everyone in Virginia is connected to Charlottesville and the university in one way.

“I just encourage UVA leadership and the state leadership to just embrace with caring and compassionate outreach to all in the community,” Sen. Kaine said.

He says this tragedy reopens a never-healing wound tied to other troubled times in Charlottesville and the commonwealth.

