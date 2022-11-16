Sen. Kaine reacts to tragedy at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke Wednesday, November 16, about the recent tragedy on UVA Grounds.

The senator talked about how everyone in Virginia is connected to Charlottesville and the university in one way.

“I just encourage UVA leadership and the state leadership to just embrace with caring and compassionate outreach to all in the community,” Sen. Kaine said.

He says this tragedy reopens a never-healing wound tied to other troubled times in Charlottesville and the commonwealth.

