NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding.

NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the prosecution has to prove that someone was killed and that it was done with malice.

Rieman also said both sides will work to keep facts private outside of the courtroom to preserve the integrity of the case.

“Rather than be tried in the court of public opinion, they want to have the law set the record straight, and so there is a strategy aspect on keeping facts and information and evidence to themselves until it’s properly time to disclose that information in a way that’s strategic to the families of the victims,” Rieman said.

She says the difference between first and second degree murder comes down to premeditation. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and there is a potential for charges to change based on new evidence.

