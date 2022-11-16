Jones makes 1st court appearance, denied bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia students, as well injuring two others, made his first appearance in Albemarle General District Court Wednesday, November 16.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding.

Jones appeared via video early Wednesday. The judge denied bond and appointed a public defender. Jones told the court he plans to get his own attorney and believes he needs two weeks to do so.

Jones, a UVA student and former member of the football team, is accused of shooting five people as they were all returning from a field trip Sunday, Nov. 13. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while Mike Hollins and an unidentified fifth person were wounded.

Albemarle County’s Commonwealth Attorney Jim Hingeley read the prosecutor’s facts of the case as told to them by a witness. Hingeley said police responded to the shots fired call and found Chandler and Perry dead on the bus. A witness reportedly told investigators that Chandler was shot in his sleep and that it appeared Jones was aiming at certain people. Davis was brough to UVA Health where he later died.

Hollins has been receiving treatment at the UVA Medical Center, while the fifth person has been discharged from the hospital.

A status hearing for Jones is scheduled for December 8.

