It’s outta here !

Dry stretch over the next several days
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Soaking rain has tracked to our north. We’ll see morning fog, followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s, still below average. Cooler than normal conditions can be expected over the next several days. By early next week, temperatures will gradually warm to more seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

