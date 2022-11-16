It’s outta here !
Dry stretch over the next several days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Soaking rain has tracked to our north. We’ll see morning fog, followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s, still below average. Cooler than normal conditions can be expected over the next several days. By early next week, temperatures will gradually warm to more seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning fog, clearing & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.