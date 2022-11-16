Advertise With Us
D’Sean Perry remembered: ‘One of the best overall young men our communities had to offer’

D'Sean Perry
D'Sean Perry(MGN)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family and close friends of D’Sean Perry are speaking on their loss and showing how they are remembering their loved one.

Perry was one of three UVA football players killed Sunday, November 13. Another player, Mike Hollins, is still being treated, while a fifth victim has been discharged from the hospital. A suspect is in custody.

Those close to Perry spoke publicly Wednesday, Nov. 16, to share memories of his kindness and character.

“Whatever I do in the future, I will make sure that whoever has helped me become successful will receive something in return. All I want to do is make my family and the city I’m from proud,” Gulliver Prep Head Football Coach Earl Sims, Jr. read from an assignment Perry wrote for a high school class.

Sims coached Perry in high school.

“I remember specifically asking him to go down to the middle school with me and just, you know, help to inspire the young ones who look up to him to continue playing in high school. And he did without a doubt,” the coach said. “D’Sean was a delightful, respectful, hard-working person who was one of the best overall young men our communities had to offer.”

“My daughter, my son, and thousands of other kids across the country from Gulliver, from Richmond Heights, from the University of Virginia are mourning this loss of this tremendous light in our lives,” Michael Haggard, the family’s attorney and friend, said. “D’Sean Perry is the American dream. He’s a Miami story from Richmond Heights.”

Through the grief, the message is clear: Perry is loved and will be missed.

“When anyone met D’Sean, the first thing they would see is this gentle giant with this humility, this absolute humility for an incredible athlete, incredible student, his kindness, his incredible character and his uncanny sense of humor. But the first thing as you see in this picture that everyone noticed about D’Sean Perry was his unbelievable smile,” Haggard said.

There are ways to donate to each of the families who have lost a loved one.

The University of Virginia has plans to hold a formal vigil and is working on a date.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

