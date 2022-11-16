Dry, breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our rain free pattern is just beginning. We’ll see partly sunny skies, cool and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Bundle up tonight, and keep the pets indoors, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunshine will prevail the next several days, with high temperatures in the 40s. It won’t be until early next week when temperatures will warm back into the 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

