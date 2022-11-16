Cold Rain Ending Tonight. Dry, but Cold November Stretch of Days this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold November Rain continues across much of the region, but will exit overnight. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations in the Valley, mainly above 2,000 ft remain under a Winter Weather Advisory, for icing, until Midnight. Temperatures fairly steady overnight in the 30s and above freezing for most, with the exceptions of the Mountains and Valley. Areas of fog will reduce visibility tonight, as well.

Improving conditions Wednesday, with the return of sunshine and a dry, but breezy northwest wind. An extended dry and cold November stretch of days will continue this week, with a reinforcing surge of even colder air by this weekend.

Tonight: Cold rain ending late. Areas of fog. Higher elevations some icing from freezing rain. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s.

