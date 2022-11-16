Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold Rain Ending Tonight. Dry, but Cold November Stretch of Days this Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold November Rain continues across much of the region, but will exit overnight. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations in the Valley, mainly above 2,000 ft remain under a Winter Weather Advisory, for icing, until Midnight. Temperatures fairly steady overnight in the 30s and above freezing for most, with the exceptions of the Mountains and Valley. Areas of fog will reduce visibility tonight, as well.

Improving conditions Wednesday, with the return of sunshine and a dry, but breezy northwest wind. An extended dry and cold November stretch of days will continue this week, with a reinforcing surge of even colder air by this weekend.

Tonight: Cold rain ending late. Areas of fog. Higher elevations some icing from freezing rain. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
Athletics Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott holding a press conference
UVA Athletics holds press conference

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Soggy Tuesday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
Cold Rian for Most and Wintry Mix for Some