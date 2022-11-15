Virginia Tech leaders offer sympathy and support to UVA community

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors observed a moment of silence, as members gathered in Blacksburg Monday afternoon.

Rector Tish Long and President Tim Sands also offered words of condolence and solidarity for the University of Virginia community after a shooting there took three lives and injured two other people.

“I want to acknowledge and share our sympathy for the UVA community, for the unimaginable pain and loss they are experiencing today,” Long said as the meeting started. “Our hearts and our support go out to our friends and colleagues at our sister institution.”

“We were heartbroken to learn of the loss of life and injuries,” added Sands. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the wounded and the members of the UVA community that are undergoing a traumatic experience right now.”

Sands said he and other leaders at Virginia Tech have reached out to their counterparts at UVA.

As the Virginia Tech community knows well, Sands said, the end of the incident is the beginning of “a long period of caring, healing and learning.”

