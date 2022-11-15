Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google.

The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices.

This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

Virginia will receive more than $10 million from the settlement.

