UVA nursing students gather in a show of resiliency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students gathered at McLeod Hall Tuesday morning to come together as a community in mourning.

The dean of UVA School of Nursing says the crowd showed everyone needs each other now more than ever.

“When you are a health professional, you have learned how to deal with your feelings,” Marianna said. “And we have to teach our students that: How do you keep those feelings at bay so you’re professional, you can take care of others. But it’s also important when something hits you, when something is close, happening to you and your community, that you are able to have a place.”

“It’s pretty great to get together around something that’s fuzzy and happy,” Amy Lowell, a volunteer with Service Dogs of Virginia, said.

The School of Nursing says that today, tomorrow, and in the coming days it will have resources available for students to come in and talk.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.