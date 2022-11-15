Advertise With Us
UVA Athletics to hold press conference

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Athletics says it will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15.

Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams are slated to speak at the event.

A live stream will be available at VirginiaSports.com.

The Cavaliers are currently scheduled to play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Saturday, Nov. 19. However, the team and the UVA community lost several members to gun violence Sunday night. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, is receiving medical care.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
