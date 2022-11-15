Advertise With Us
Support available for those on UVA Grounds after Sunday shooting

UVA's School of Nursing (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very difficult few days on UVA Grounds, the university is making its best effort to support students.

Students had an opportunity to spend time with therapy dogs inside the School of Nursing Tuesday, November 15. They were also given food, and a chance to mingle with one another.

“With the dogs right now, and with the food... It just gets us out of our room because we were stuck in the same place together,” UVA student Juliana Contreras said.

“With the dogs it’s been helpful, the food too, because it’s been difficult for us to like even eat,” Helennith Guardo, another UVA student, said.

There is walk-in counseling for students available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 505 Edgemont Road. A 24-hour hotline is available tat (434) 243-5150. Faculty and Employees can call (434) 243-2645 for support services.

