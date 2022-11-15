Advertise With Us
Soggy Tuesday

Mostly rain, light Valley mix
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies for the rest of the day with a cold rain. Areas to our west will see a light mix. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Valley and higher elevations until midnight. Skies will clear Wednesday and temperatures will warm into the 50s. Sunshine will be the rule for the rest of the week, with cooler than normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, cold rain east, light Valley mix, High: low 40s

Tonight: Rain & mix ending, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

