Sentara RMH partners with RCPS for meningococcal vaccine clinic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, Sentara RMH partnered with Rockingham County Public Schools to get students up to date on necessary vaccines.

A meningococcal vaccine clinic was held at Broadway and Spotswood high schools. The vaccine is mandated in the Commonwealth to attend public schools.

“We’re running into the deadline now and we would have to say, ‘if this vaccine has not been received then, that student cannot be in school. For public health reasons,’” Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools said.

Students could be pulled out of school as early as Monday if they didn’t meet the state-mandated vaccine requirements by Nov 20.

“That’s our primary goal, to have kids in school so they can be here with their peers and get educated. When these requirements are there, we do everything we can,” Dr. Scheikl said.

According to Sentara RMH, there were around 80 RCPS students that still needed the vaccine.

“We basically were able with Sentara to pair up Spotswood High School with East Rock. So East Rockingham students came here to get their vaccine. Broadway and Turner Ashby are partnered up. The TA students are traveling to Broadway, so at two sites, we have these thanks to Sentara,” Dr. Scheikl said.

Sentara RMH held a similar clinic for Harrisonburg High Schools in August.

