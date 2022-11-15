Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a mostly cloudy start. A cold rain will advance across the region late this morning into the afternoon. Areas to the west are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. A light mix of sleet, rain , freezing rain, and light snow can be expected. East of the Blue Ridge will be mainly a cold rain. Conditions will begin to improve Wednesday, although temperatures will be cooler than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, cold rain east, light mis west, High: low 40s

Tonight: Rain a& mix ending, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

