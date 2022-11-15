CPD responds to false report regarding Walker Upper Elementary School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a report of a possible shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax.

CPD announced Tuesday, November 15, that it responded to the school around 10:45 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and officers searched the area.

About 20 minutes late, police gave the all-clear for Walker Upper Elementary to resume normal activity.

The department says officers will remain at the school to ensure that it is completely secure.

“Especially after this week’s tragedy at UVA, we understand the anxiety and stress these hoaxes cause our community. Please consider checking in with your child tonight. In addition to the counselors and other mental health professionals available at Walker Upper Elementary, families also have the option of using Care Solace, a service that helps people find and make appointments with mental health and substance use providers,” PIO Kyle Ervin said in Tuesday’s release.

Calling in a false report to the police is illegal, and officers are investigating.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.