Beta Bridge painted orange

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another place full of flowers is UVA’s landmark Beta Bridge. It is now painted orange as well.

The Rugby Avenue landmark has become a place for people to gather and support one another, like it has during other hard times involving UVA and Charlottesville.

The orange-colored bridge now has flowers over the side, remembering the three football players who lost their lives Sunday, November 13.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.