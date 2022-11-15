Advertise With Us
Beta Bridge painted orange

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another place full of flowers is UVA’s landmark Beta Bridge. It is now painted orange as well.

The Rugby Avenue landmark has become a place for people to gather and support one another, like it has during other hard times involving UVA and Charlottesville.

The orange-colored bridge now has flowers over the side, remembering the three football players who lost their lives Sunday, November 13.

