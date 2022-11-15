Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.(Henrico County Jail)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony. He was apprehended in Henrico County Monday, November 14.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting of three members of the UVA football team along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville Sunday, Nov. 13. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry were killed. Mike Hollins, who is also on the football team, and second person were also injured in the shooting.

Jones is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

RELATED: UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery; Suspect hearing postponed
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery; Suspect hearing postponed
The vaccine is mandated in the Commonwealth to attend public schools.
Sentara RMH partners with RCPS for meningococcal vaccine clinic
MUSSEL POPULATION
James River and Chesapeake Bay Foundation partner to save mussel populations
UVA community comes together to mourn