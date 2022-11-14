Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVAPD: Suspect at large after shooting reported on Culbreth Road

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Police say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting on Culbreth road just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 14.

UVA Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall has said that the suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a black male, who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect is at large and is asking everyone to shelter in place.

The suspect’s photos are from Chief Bryant Hall and are below:

Photo of Suspect
Photo of Suspect(UVAPD)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Savion Hiter runs for a touchdown against Jefferson Forest
Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th

Latest News

(STOCK)
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
Diverging diamond
Update on diverging diamond project
Corner Cleanup
UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022
Event for veterans (FILE)
UVA’s ROTC to honor veterans with 24-hour vigil