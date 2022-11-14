UVAPD: Suspect at large after shooting reported on Culbreth Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Police say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting on Culbreth road just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 14.

UVA Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall has said that the suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a black male, who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect is at large and is asking everyone to shelter in place.

The suspect’s photos are from Chief Bryant Hall and are below:

