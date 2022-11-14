UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are providing updates on a deadly shooting that happened on UVA Grounds late Sunday, November 13.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

A press conference got underway shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. UVA President Jim Ryan and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo spoke at the event

Authorities had previously stated that three people are dead and two others are injured in connection with a shooting on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Pres. Ryan says the victims are Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry. All three were members of the football team.

Ryan says one student injured in the shooting is in critical condition, while another is in good condition.

Chief Longo says Jones is charged with second-degree murder.

The university urged everyone on UVA Grounds to shelter in place throughout the night and into the morning. Police lifted that order shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE: The UVA shelter in place order has been lifted based upon a thorough search on and around Grounds. A large police presence will remain. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones, who is a UVA student and had been a member of the football team in 2018.

Charlottesville City Schools, City Hall, Albemarle County Public Schools, as well as multiple businesses closed Monday.

UVA created an emergency hotline for friends and family with questions about what is happening. That number is 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.